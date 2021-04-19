      Weather Alert

Illinois Tops Eight Million Vaccine Doses

Apr 19, 2021 @ 1:04pm

Illinois is averaging 125-thousand coronavirus shots per-day. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday said the state has now administered eight-million doses of the vaccine since late December. Since last March, one-point-three-million people have tested positive for the virus. The state says 98-percent of them have fully recovered. Public health managers in Illinois say while eight-million doses is a lot, they say many more people need to get vaccinated for the state to hit herd immunity.

