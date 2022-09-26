98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois To Vote On Workers’ Rights Amendment In November

September 26, 2022 12:02PM CDT
Illinois voters will decide this fall on whether to add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.  The Workers’ Rights Amendment question will be appearing on the November ballot.  The question will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively.  The amendment would need 60-percent approval by the electorate in order to pass.

