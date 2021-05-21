      Weather Alert

Illinois To Pay Off Two Billion In Emergency Debt Early

May 21, 2021 @ 1:11pm

Illinois is set to pay off two-billion dollars in emergency borrowing debt early. State leaders announced a plan yesterday to repay in the coming months some of the money borrowed from the Municipal Liquidity Facility to keep essential operations afloat. The original payoff date for the debt was December 2023. The move will save taxpayers about 100-million dollars. State Senate President Don Harmon credits a quick rebound in Illinois’ economy for the ability to repay the debt so quickly.

Popular Posts
Lost $250,000 Lottery Ticket Found Under Winner’s Dresser
SOCIAL MEDIA POST ABOUT ATTACK ON GRUNDY COUNTY TEEN GOES VIRAL
WEST FEST at Lincoln-Way West High School New Lenox!
Employee And Customer Fight Outside Oswego Portillo’s
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2021: Here's Where & When You Can Watch