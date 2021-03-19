      Weather Alert

Illinois To Make All Adults Eligible For COVID Vax April 12th

Mar 19, 2021 @ 12:05pm

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will make all state residents over the age of 16 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 12th. Pritzker announced yesterday he will direct local health departments, vaccination sites, and pharmacy partners to expand eligibility. The city of Chicago is not included in the order because they are receiving their own vaccine shipments and setting their own opening standards. Pritzker was hopeful the city will be on the same page as the state. Illinois joins Ohio, Michigan, and Massachusetts to announce they will make all adults eligible for the vaccine before President Biden’s May 1st deadline.

