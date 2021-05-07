      Weather Alert

Illinois to enter bridge phase on May 14th!

May 7, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Cropped image of multi-ethnic business people toasting champagne flutes while celebrating Christmas in office

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced that the state will enter the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday, May 14th. The Bridge Phase will allow for expanded capacity limits for businesses and gatherings before the state moves to a full reopening in Phase 5. Barring any significant reversals in key COVID-19 statewide indicators, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as Friday, June 11th.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Looks like there will be NO Taste of Joliet this year
Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
You'll Ask for Help or Advice THIS MANY Times in Your Life - Mostly from MOM
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.