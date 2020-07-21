Illinois Teachers Union Doesn’t Want In-Person Classes This Fall
One of Illinois’ largest teachers’ unions says teachers, and students, shouldn’t be back in school this fall. The Illinois Federation of Teachers yesterday said classes should be online until the coronavirus no longer poses a threat. IFT president Dan Montgomery isn’t saying when that may be. Illinois’ State Board of Education is recommending in-person classes, but the IFT said ISBE’s proposed coronavirus safety plan is not strict enough. School is supposed to start in Illinois next month.