Illinois Supreme Court Halts Elimination Of Cash Bail

January 2, 2023 12:11PM CST
The Illinois Supreme Court is halting the elimination of cash bail in the state.  The state’s high court issued the ruling Saturday, one day before the criminal justice reform was set to take effect.  The bail system overhaul is the most controversial provision of the state’s SAFE-T Act.  Last week, a Kankakee County judge ruled that ending cash bail was unconstitutional.  Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed the judge’s decision to the Illinois Supreme Court on Friday.

