      Weather Alert

Illinois Supreme Court Gives People Facing Eviction More Time

Jul 16, 2021 @ 11:28am

Illinois’ Supreme Court is giving people facing eviction one more month. The Supreme Court yesterday ruled that it cannot start to process eviction cases until Governor Pritzker’s moratorium on evictions ends on August 1st. The court says it will ‘triage’ cases starting in August, but won’t allow authorities to evict anyone until September 1st. That extra month will give the court time to try and enroll people facing eviction into programs designed to keep them in their homes. Illinois is on pace to spend two-billion-dollars on rental assistance since last March.

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Surprise With Soaring Performance Of “Shallow”
The NorthPoint Project will move forward.
These Italian Villages Will Pay You $33,000 to Move In!
The States with the Rudest Drivers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On