Illinois Supreme Court Consolidates Individual Lawsuits Filed by 58 State’s Attorneys Challenging SAFE-T Act

State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that 58 individual lawsuits filed by State’s Attorneys throughout Illinois challenging Public Act 101-652 (titled the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act”) have been consolidated in the Circuit Court of Kankakee County. Democratic State’s Attorneys Glasgow and James Rowe filed the first two lawsuits on September 16 in Will and Kankakee Counties, respectively.

The Illinois Supreme Court today issued the Order granting the parties’ motion for consolidation of these actions under Supreme Court Rule 384. The lawsuits will be consolidated with Kankakee County Case No. 22CH16. The cases will be heard by Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit. The lawsuits, filed by State’s Attorneys of both political parties, challenge the constitutionality of Public Act 101-652.