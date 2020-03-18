Illinois State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant Wins the Democratic Primary for Will County Executive
Will County Clerk’s office saw more than 32,000 early votes cast in the Illinois Primary. Between early voting and mail-in ballots. There is a potential of more mail-in ballots to be counted that were postmarked by last night. There was a two and a half hour delay before results started coming in due to a technical glitch.
Illinois state senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant wins the democratic primary for Will County Executive. She beat Will County Chief of Staff Nick Palmer by a margin of 69% to 31%.
Bertino-Tarrant issued a statement, “Today, Democratic primary voters endorsed our vision to foster economic development, uphold our democratic values and stand with working families. I want to thank our many volunteers for their tireless work helping our campaign deliver our message to voters. Finally, I want to thank my opponent, Nick Palmer. While we may not have agreed on every issue, we certainly can agree that Will County is an important hub for our state.”
Currently, Bertino-Tarrant is finishing her second term as state senator in the 49th District. Vying for her seat and winning the nomination to succeed Bertino-Tarrant is Joliet Township High School board member Meg Loughran Cappel. She beat Joliet City Councilman Larry Hug and Bolingbrook resident Michael Crowner.
Marie Newman is celebrating after beating Representative Dan Lipinski in yesterday?s Democratic congressional primary. The businesswoman from LaGrange ended nearly four decades of Lipinski family control of the Southwest Side and southwest suburban congressional seat. The congressman’s father, William Lipinski, served from 1983 until 2005. Newman is set to face Mike Fricilone in November. Fricilone is a Will County Board member from Homer Glen in District 7. In other Chicago congressional Democratic primary races, U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush and Danny Davis cruised to victory.