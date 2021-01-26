      Weather Alert

Illinois State School Board Members Question New Graduation Standards

Jan 26, 2021 @ 11:50am

There’s some concern that Illinois’ proposed education reform package will end-up failing kids. Two Illinois State Board of Education members last week questioned changes included in the Legislative Black Caucus’ reform plan. Specifically, the two say new foreign language and lab science requirements will both squeeze kids’ days, and will cause problems because there may not be enough teachers to teach the classes. Lawmakers say the new graduation requirements line-up with admissions requirements at the U of I. Governor Pritzker is expected to sign the law soon.

