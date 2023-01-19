98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois State Rifle Association Sues Over New Assault Weapons Ban

January 19, 2023 12:32PM CST
Share
Illinois State Rifle Association Sues Over New Assault Weapons Ban

The Illinois State Rifle Association is suing over newly enacted assault weapons ban. The ISRA filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law, claiming it violates the Second Amendment. More suits are expected in federal court, while others have been filed in state court. Those include one in Crawford County, and another in Effingham County by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower
5

Extroverted or Introverted? One of You May Have Better Financial Outcomes

Recent Posts