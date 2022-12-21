Illinois State Police Urge The Public To Stay Off The Roads The Next Several Days

Illinois State Police are asking the public to stay off the roads starting tomorrow, and for the next couple days, due to the incoming winter storm. If you do have to go out, ISP suggests you allow extra time for travel and to remain focused on the hazardous road conditions that will occur. They also say you should slow down AND move over for vehicles stranded on the side of the road and emergency vehicles assisting with the incidents, as part of Scott’s Law.

Coincidentally, Scott’s Law day is Friday, December 23rd, in recognition of the law. ISP has seen an increase in the amount of Scott’s Law crashes over the past 5 years, including 25 squad cars struck among the entire ISP fleet. During one of the first major storms of the year back on February 17th, officials investigated five separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. A total of five Troopers were struck during those crashes, four of which were Scott’s Law related.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. All 50 states have mandatory Move Over laws in place to protect first responders, maintenance and roadside workers and all motorists stopped alongside of the road.