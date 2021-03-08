      Weather Alert

Illinois State Police SWAT Team Serves Warrant In Crest Hill

Mar 8, 2021 @ 10:41am

Scary moments for some residents in Crest Hill early this morning. Illinois State Police SWAT teams arrived at a home at Gaylord and Loch Lane just after 5:30 a.m.

Residents reported hearing police on loud speakers asking people in a home to vacate the house.

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark telling WJOL that a search warrant was conducted as a result of an investigation by an undercover narcotics task force. Crest Hill police played a roll in the task force. No word on the number of arrests or charges.

 

Popular Posts
WCCQ's Mad Marchness!
‘Kenny Rogers: 21 Number Ones’ Released on Vinyl for the First Time
Really a Big Deal: Miranda Lambert Will Open her Own Bar on Broadway in Nashville
Emergency Landing after a Cat Got in a Cockpit and Attacked the Pilots
Reese's may be going backwards.