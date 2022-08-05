Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by DUI Driver in Scott’s Law Related Crash

This is the 14th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year
On Aug. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Cumberland Avenue.
On the above date and time, an ISP District Chicago Trooper was stationary at the above location inside the squad car with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior traffic crash. The driver of the previously crashed vehicle was sitting in the front passenger seat of the squad car. A gray Jeep, traveling northbound on Interstate 55 northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the ISP squad car.
The ISP Trooper and driver of the Jeep sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the previously crashed vehicle was uninjured. The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Robert M. Regal of Chicago was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another. A person who violates Scott’s Law, faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
So far this year, there have been 14 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.