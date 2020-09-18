Illinois State Police Seek Public’s Help In Road Rage Incident Resulting In Shooting On I-80
WJOL is learning more details about a road rage incident on I-80 at the exit ramp to I-355 in New Lenox. It was Wednesday that a woman and male were in their vehicles and anger took over for miles. It started at I-80 and I-57 and these vehicles followed each other to the westbound I-80 exit ramp to northbound I-355 where a shooting occurred.
The female driver shoots and hits the male driver of the other vehicle. The bullet shattered a window in his vehicle and hits the driver in the forehead. The male driver, manages to drive himself to Silver Cross Hospital where he was treated released. Illinois State Police is investigating. Anyone remember being in the area of I-80 and 355 around noon on Wednesday is asked to call ISP 815-726-6377.