Illinois State Police Reporting Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

Illinois State Police investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on I-55 Monday morning that took the life of a 25-year old Joliet woman.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 gold Chrysler was traveling on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 253, Jefferson Street at approximately 3:49 a.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right, striking a ditch, causing it to overturn. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The drive is identified as 25-year-old Jamie L. Stark of Joliet.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near milepost 253 were closed for approximately 1 hour during the crash investigation. The crash is under investigation.