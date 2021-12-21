ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON INTERSTATE 57

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting, which occurred on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound near 159th Street, Chicago, Cook County.
ISP officers responded to the scene of a shooting at the above location and time. Upon arrival, ISP officers learned the driver of the victim vehicle, 35-year-old male of Chicago, IL, was struck by gunfire and sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near 159th Street. At approximately 4:49 p.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 northbound at 167th Street were closed for the investigation with traffic diverted off to 167th Street. At approximately 8:46 p.m., all northbound lanes were reopened. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at [email protected] . Witnesses can remain anonymous.