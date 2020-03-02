Illinois State Police Investigate Shooting On I-57
Illinois State Police officials are investigating two reported shootings, the first of which occurred on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at approximately 3:27 a.m. at Sibley westbound ramp to I-57 northbound. A second shooting relating to this incident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. near 119th and Halsted in Chicago, IL. ISP officers responded to Calumet Park to speak with the victims reportedly involved in both shootings. A male driver and one male passenger occupied the first victim vehicle and did not sustain any injuries. The second victim vehicle contained five occupants.
Two adult females, one adult male and two small children. One child did sustain non-life threatening injuries resulting from an apparent gunshot graze wound. Medical treatment for the child was declined. Sibley westbound ramp to I-57 northbound was shut down for investigation at 4:05 a.m. and reopened at 7:48 a.m. The incident remains under investigation and additional updates will be released as they become available.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.