Illinois State Police Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement In Romeoville and Crest Hill
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Will County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages
to minors (persons under 21 years of age).
Twenty-two total locations were surveilled in Romeoville and Crest Hill. Six establishments were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. CD Liquors (Romeoville) employee Vinod K. Thakor, 30, of Addison; Joe’s Beverage Warehouse employee Guadalupe L. Rosa, 27, of Joliet; 7-Eleven employee Charles R. Eckard, 26, of Crest Hill; DK’s Wine and Spirits Meet V. Bhatt, 24, of Joliet; CD Liquors (Crest Hill) employee Eric Vinton, 28, of Joliet; Shell employee Alberto Jimenez, 49, of Joliet were arrested for Unlawful Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor. All six employees were released on a notice to appear in court.
The ISP commends establishments which do not sell alcohol to minors. This project was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.
ISP Press Release