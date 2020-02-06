Illinois State Police Being Sued For Second Amendment Violation
The Illinois State Police is being sued for violating two men’s second amendment rights. A federal lawsuit alleges the ISP didn’t act quickly enough on the men’s applications for FOID cards and concealed carry licenses. The two plaintiffs claim they’ve been trying to regain their FOID card and concealed carry license for three years. Ryan Thomas lost his FOID card and CCL when he moved to Texas in 2016. Goran Lazic says 2017 charges for domestic battery were dropped and expunged. Both have been trying to regain their rights since 2017.