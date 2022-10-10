Illinois State Police Announce An Additional Arrest In The Shooting Of Bradley Police Department Officers In Dec 2021

On October 5, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22-year-old male of Bradley, IL for two counts of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), and two counts of Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive (Class 4 Felony).

On December 29, 2021, at approximately 9:41 p.m., the Bradley Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn, 1500 north State Route 50, for reported dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed. Officer Tyler Bailey was also shot and critically wounded. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently arrested for First Degree Murder.

On October 7, 2022 Xavier Harris was issued a bond of $75,000, 10% to apply. Harris is jailed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, IL.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable. I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this Defendant is the 7th to be charged overall.” – Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe.

ISP DCI Zone 3 is continuing to follow-up on all leads. ISP encourages the public to continue to provide information regarding this incident. You can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous. To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, there is no further information at this time.

Illinois State Police press release