Illinois State Parks Opening Friday
Illinois state parks are reopening Friday for limited activities. All state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites were closed March 15th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks will be open from sunup to sundown for wildlife observation, hiking, and biking while maintaining social distancing. Fishing is allowed from banks or in boats with only two people who don’t live in the same home. Visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, educational programs, beaches, special events, and concessions will remain closed.