Illinois Shows No Indication Of Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 Surge
Illinois health officials say there has been no indication of a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge in the state. Officials say Illinois has seen a drop in new infections on average, though the average number of deaths is increasing. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 71-hundred new cases of the virus yesterday, along with 146 additional deaths. The CDC ranks the state eighth in the nation in the number of COVID-19 deaths reported per 100-thousand residents over the past seven days. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.