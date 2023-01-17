98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Issues Alert About Sammers

January 17, 2023 5:15AM CST
Share
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Issues Alert About Sammers

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting Illinoisans about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to it. Officials said people are being contacted by phone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The association said the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is Cook County.

 

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts