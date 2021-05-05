      Weather Alert

Illinois Sets Legal Marijuana Sales Record

May 5, 2021 @ 11:31am

More and more people are buying more and more marijuana in Illinois. The latest numbers from the state’s legal marijuana sales set a record last month. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation yesterday said customers bought 115-million-dollars’ worth of marijuana last month. That’s nearly six- million-dollars more than March and almost double what people spent on marijuana in April of last year. Many of those customers, about 35 million-dollars’ worth, came into Illinois from out of state.

