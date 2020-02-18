Illinois Senator Dick Durbin Discusses President Trump Commuting Rod Blagojevich’s Sentence
President Trump is commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison in late 2011 on charges of extortion and corruption. He was a contestant on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.” President Trump has previously complained about the stiff sentence, saying it’s out of proportion compared to far more serious crimes. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin joined WJOL on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the decision from the President.