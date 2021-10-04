      Weather Alert

Illinois Senator: Concessions Will Be Made To Pass Legislation

Oct 4, 2021 @ 11:45am

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin says he supports the three-point-five-trillion-dollar reconciliation package but knows changes will have to be made to get it across the finish line. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, the Illinois Democrat said the goal is to get the infrastructure and reconciliation legislation passed by the new target date of October 31st. He added that he would vote “yes” on a package that had the Hyde Amendment in it. The provision would cut federal funding for abortions around the U.S. Durbin said approving the bill is vital, and he’ll do what it takes to get it passed.

Popular Posts
Say goodbye to the low prices at Dollar Tree.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Watch Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, And Pitbull Join Forces For Party Anthem "Where The Country Girls At"
Thomas Rhett Throws First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game
Cold Showers Are Good For You?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On