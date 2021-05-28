      Weather Alert

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Tax Increases Eliminated From Budget Consideration

May 28, 2021 @ 1:19pm

Illinois Senate Republicans want Governor J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders to eliminate tax increases from consideration for the 2022 budget. Pritzker’s administration said yesterday it is hoping to save nearly a billion dollars by getting rid of or altering nine tax incentives. Pritzker calls the incentives loopholes and thinks they need to be addressed to balance the budget. Republicans say Illinois has generated 16-billion in unexpected revenue, so there is no need to eliminate incentives.

