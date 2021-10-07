      Weather Alert

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Crackdown On Violent Crime

Oct 7, 2021 @ 11:27am

Illinois Senate Republicans are renewing calls to provide extra funding to police and crack down on violent crime. State Senator Chapin Rose spoke out yesterday in front of the Champaign Unit Four School District bus yard. The location of his event was intended to draw attention to a recent drive-by where several shots were fired into a school bus with children inside. Rose unveiled his proposed Fund the Police Act that calls for allocating 100-million for police training, overtime, and retention incentives and would create stricter felony sentencing guidelines.

