Illinois Senate Moving Forward With Managed Care Reform Bills

Apr 8, 2021 @ 12:45pm

The Illinois Senate is moving forward with two managed care reform bills. The first bill would offer better access to health care for nursing home residents. The other bill could help lower prescription drug costs covered by medicaid MCOs. The proposal would require all medicaid MCOs to reimburse pharmacy providers for dispensing fees between eight and ten dollars. Both measures moved from the Managed Care Organizations Subcommittee to the Senate Health Committee for final approval.

