Illinois Senate Committee To Hold Hearing On COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
The Illinois Senate Health Committee is set to hold a hearing about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The committee announced yesterday that the special hearing would begin Thursday. Illinois ranked near the bottom of all states in vaccines administered in a New York Times database. Some state lawmakers are calling for better transparency and a more effective process for getting vaccines to eligible residents. Only two-point-three percent of all Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against the virus.