Illinois Senate Bill Could Change FOID Card Applications
A new state Senate bill could bring changes to FOID card applications. If passed, the bill would require fingerprints for applications and renewals. It would also double the application and renewal fee from ten dollars to 20-dollars. Some gun rights advocates call the FOID cards a waste of time and money and say the increase in application fees are punitive. ISP Director Brendan Kelly says fingerprinting is necessary and that the state needs the additional resources to fight illegal gun ownership.