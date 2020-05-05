Illinois Sees Its Fewest Deaths Since April 19th
Governor J.B. Pritzker is updating the public on the availability of intensive care unit beds. Pritzker said yesterday that 36-hundred ICU beds are available. That accounts for over 65-percent of the overall beds. The governor also said there is a downward trend in ventilator use. He credits people for following the stay-at-home order. Plus, Illinois sees the fewest number of deaths since April 19th. Officials announced 46 more deaths, bringing the toll in the state to over 26-hundred across 97 counties. Over 63-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Illinois. Health officials announced more than 23-hundred new cases of the virus yesterday.