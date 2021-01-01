Illinois Secretary Of State Offices To Reopen Tuesday
You’re finally going to be able to get your driver’s license or license plate stickers in-person in Illinois. Secretary of State Jesse White yesterday said he will reopen his offices across the state on Tuesday. Secretary of State offices in Illinois have been closed since the spring because of the coronavirus. White says almost everyone has until June to get a new driver’s license, so there is no need to rush to an office the first day it reopens.