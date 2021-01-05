Illinois Secretary Of State Driver Services Facilities Reopen Statewide Today
Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities are reopening across the state today. Face masks are required, and social distancing along with other safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 remain in place. In addition to the facilities reopening, Secretary of State Jesse White says driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1st, reminding residents that there’s no need to rush to a facility for a renewal. For more information on the online services offered, visit cyberdriveillinois.com.