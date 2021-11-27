      Weather Alert

Illinois Schools To Be Evaluated On Efforts Toward Equality

Nov 27, 2021 @ 9:55am

Illinois schools are set to be evaluated based on their efforts toward equitable education. The Illinois State Board of Education will be ranking districts next year based on how they achieve similar outcomes for students who come from different circumstances. The goal of the evaluation is to level the playing field in education. Officials say Illinois schools have significant gaps in achievement between different groups of students. School officials say they hope the ranking system will help districts learn better how they can close gaps.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Keep Your Holidays HAPPY.
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Is Pregnant!
LUKE COMBS BECOMES FIRST COUNTRY ARTIST TO HAVE SEVEN #1 SONGS ON ONE ALBUM
Expect To Pay More For Christmas Trees,
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Casserole in Each State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On