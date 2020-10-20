Illinois Restaurant Association Opens Applications For Relief Fund For Restaurant Workers
Restaurant workers in Illinois affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can get financial help. The Illinois Restaurant Association announced Monday (10/19) that it’s accepting applications from employees who have been diagnosed with the virus and those who have been out of work for three weeks or longer without unemployment benefits. The money from the association’s Educational Foundation Restaurant Employee Relief fund will provide 500-dollar stipends to cover basic living expenses. Applications can be obtained from the association’s website. CLICK HERE to APPLY.