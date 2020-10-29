      Weather Alert

Illinois Republicans Want Justification From Governor On Chicago Lockdown

Oct 29, 2020 @ 11:35am

Top Republicans in Illinois want to see the evidence that bars and restaurants are the hotspots for the coronavirus in the state. Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady yesterday said Governor JB Pritzker needs to justify his decision to close bars and restaurants in Chicago. Brady wants a hearing. Pritzker again yesterday said that he is closing all bars, restaurants, cafes, and other places to grab a bite because the coronavirus is spreading across the state.

