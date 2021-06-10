      Weather Alert

Illinois Republicans Suing, Calling Redistricting Maps Unconstitutional

Jun 10, 2021 @ 11:21am

Illinois Republicans are moving forward with a federal lawsuit that claims recently approved redistricting maps are unconstitutional. GOP leaders say the Democrat-led committee that redrew the legislative lines used population estimates in their process. Democrats relied on the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey in their calculations, which Republicans say is not intended to be a substitute for official Census counts. Republicans argue that the plan ensures that historically undercounted minority communities will continue to be underrepresented.

