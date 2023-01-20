98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois Relaunching Homebuyer Assistance Program

January 20, 2023 12:02PM CST
Illinois is relaunching a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state.  The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color in their path toward homeownership with six-thousand-dollars in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs.  This round of assistance is expected to assist more than 13-hundred potential homebuyers. 

 

