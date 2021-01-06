      Weather Alert

Illinois Ranks Third On 2020 List Of Most Moved From States

Jan 6, 2021 @ 6:03am

A new study says a lot of people moved out of Illinois last year. According to the 44th Annual United Van Lines National Migration Study, Illinois ranked third in the nation as more than 66-percent of the population moved out of state in 2020. New Jersey and New York rolled in at the top two spots respectively. According to the study, the COVID-19 pandemic factored into many residents decision to move. Additionally, Chicago ranked in the top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas experiencing outbound migration, with 69-percent of moves being outbound. (Metro Source News)

