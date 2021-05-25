Illinois Ranks Near Middle Of Survey On Grossest States!
In this photo taken June 20, 2012, is seen the entrance to the Clinton Landfill, near Clinton, Ill. If the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency signs off on the idea, a designated part of the Clinton Landfill will become the permanent storage site for heavy concentrations of PCBs from throughout the Great Lakes region, toxic remnants of the Midwest's manufacturing glory days. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois ranks near the middle in a survey of the nation’s grossest states. The study was conducted by Zippia and determined each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills, and illness spread. Illinois came in at 23rd. Virginia topped the list.