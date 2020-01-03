Illinois Rakes in $3.2M on 1st Day of Marijuana Sales
Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Wednesday marked the first day recreational marijuana was legal in the state and residents responded in droves, spending $3.2 million, state officials report. By comparison, Michigan, where weed became legal December 1st, brought in just under that amount — after two weeks of sales. And Colorado — the state that started it all — earned $1 million in first day sales when pot became legal in 2014.
Among the Illinois residents who braved the cold to stand in lines for much of the day was Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, who purchased edible marijuana gummies. “I’m here to celebrate a big day in Illinois,” she told reporters.