      Weather Alert

Illinois Rakes in $3.2M on 1st Day of Marijuana Sales

Jan 3, 2020 @ 7:05am
Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wednesday marked the first day recreational marijuana was legal in the state and residents responded in droves, spending $3.2 million, state officials report. By comparison, Michigan, where weed became legal December 1st, brought in just under that amount — after two weeks of sales. And Colorado — the state that started it all — earned $1 million in first day sales when pot became legal in 2014.

Check out this video of the line on New Years Day @ the Verilife dispensary in Aurora. Thanks to Patrick Schwartz for the video

Black Friday? Lottery Ticket Sales? Nope this the line at the Verilife dispensary in Aurora. Thanks to Patrick Schwartz for the video

Posted by 98.3 WCCQ on Friday, January 3, 2020

Among the Illinois residents who braved the cold to stand in lines for much of the day was Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, who purchased edible marijuana gummies. “I’m here to celebrate a big day in Illinois,” she told reporters.

TAGS
Illinois Marijuana Sales
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister