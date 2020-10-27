Illinois Public Health Boss Urges People To Fight Coronavirus Fatigue
Illinois’ top doctor broke down into tears as she asked people not to give-up on the fight to limit the coronavirus. Dr. Ngozi Ezike yesterday said people cannot give-in to virus fatigue. Ezike says people cannot give-up on social distancing or wearing a mask. She says she understands that it has been a long few months, but there is really only one way to limit the spread of the virus and that is to follow the public health guidance.