      Weather Alert

Illinois Public Health Boss Urges People To Fight Coronavirus Fatigue

Oct 27, 2020 @ 2:37pm

Illinois’ top doctor broke down into tears as she asked people not to give-up on the fight to limit the coronavirus. Dr. Ngozi Ezike yesterday said people cannot give-in to virus fatigue. Ezike says people cannot give-up on social distancing or wearing a mask. She says she understands that it has been a long few months, but there is really only one way to limit the spread of the virus and that is to follow the public health guidance.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands