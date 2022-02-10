      Weather Alert

Illinois Plans To Lift Indoor Mask Requirement Feb. 28

Feb 10, 2022 @ 11:34am

Illinois is planning to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate by the end of the month. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that Illinoisans will be able resume activities without wearing a mask indoors on February 28th. The mandate will stay in place for Pre-K through 12 schools and where federally mandated, including public transit and healthcare facilities. Masking will also continue to be required in all daycare settings. The change comes as statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates are declining faster than any other point in the pandemic.

