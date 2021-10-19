      Weather Alert

Illinois Officials Urge Residents To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

Oct 19, 2021 @ 1:50pm

State leaders are urging eligible Illinoisans to get their COVID-19 booster shot. State Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says the public can get their shot at their doctor’s office, local pharmacy, or health department. The state is working with long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes to administer the booster to residents. Doctor Ezike adds that the Moderna booster is expected to be half of the original dose. It’s recommended for adults with underlying medical conditions, those working in high-risk settings, and seniors.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
TIM McGRAW JUMPS OFF STAGE INTO AUDIENCE TO CONFRONT HECKLERS - (10/14/2021)
Watch the Trailer for Scream 2022!
Auction Of Al Capone’s Heirlooms Rakes In $3M
'The Voice' Coaches roast Blake Shelton for not knowing huge Nelly Hit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On