Illinois Officials Urge College-Bound Students To Fill Out FAFSA Forms

Mar 5, 2021 @ 12:49pm

The state is kicking off a campaign to get high schoolers to fill out the free federal application for student aid. Lynne Baker with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission says Rock the FAFSA Illinois aims to increase awareness about possible financial aid and offers free help in filling out the forms. Baker adds that new state law requires all public-school seniors to fill out the FAFSA or the alternative application for financial aid to graduate, although families can opt-out by submitting a form.

