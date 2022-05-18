      Weather Alert

Illinois Man Sentenced To Prison For Threatening Violence At Biden’s Inauguration

May 18, 2022 @ 8:52am

An Illinois man is going to federal prison for threatening to commit violence at President Biden’s inauguration last year. Louis Capriotti was sentenced yesterday to 37 months behind bars after pleading guilty last fall to a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Prosecutors say Capriotti left a voicemail for a U.S. House member, threatening to kill any Democrat that steps on the White House lawn during Biden’s inauguration. He also left other threatening messages for other members of Congress.

