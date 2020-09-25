      Weather Alert

Illinois Lt. Governor Warns Of Possible Tax Hike

Sep 25, 2020 @ 3:01pm

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Srtatton yesterday said if the proposed progressive tax increase fails in November, everyone will likely pay more. Stratton said taxpayers could face a 20-percent tax increase if the proposed tax on top-earners fails to get enough support. Voters in Illinois will decide on the progressive tax on the November ballot. Republicans in Springfield say Stratton’s message isn’t a sober look at the state’s finances, as much as it is a threat.

